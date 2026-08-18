Andy on ETH Price Today

The live Andy on ETH (ANDY) price today is $ 0.03406198, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANDY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03406198 per ANDY.

Andy on ETH currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 32,813, with a circulating supply of 963.32K ANDY. During the last 24 hours, ANDY traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.4, while the all-time low was $ 0.02430223.

In short-term performance, ANDY moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 49.97.

Andy on ETH (ANDY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 32.81K$ 32.81K $ 32.81K Volume (24H) $ 49.97$ 49.97 $ 49.97 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.06K$ 34.06K $ 34.06K Circulation Supply 963.32K 963.32K 963.32K Total Supply 963,324.0 963,324.0 963,324.0

The current Market Cap of Andy on ETH is $ 32.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 49.97. The circulating supply of ANDY is 963.32K, with a total supply of 963324.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.06K.