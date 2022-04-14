Andrea Von Speed (ANDREA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Andrea Von Speed (ANDREA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Andrea Von Speed (ANDREA) Information $ANDREA (Andrea Von Speed) is a shapeshifting cat on Solana, forged in pure meme chaos. She can become anything—rocket, Lambo, blender—whatever the moment demands. Fast, wild, and full of attitude, Andrea lives in the fast lane. No roadmap, no brakes, just nonstop speed and internet magic. It’s more than a coin—it’s a full-send culture of memes, transformation, and degen energy. Miss her and she’s gone. Official Website: https://www.andreacoin.com/ Buy ANDREA Now!

Market Cap: $ 413,73K
Total Supply: $ 1,00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1,00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 413,73K
All-Time High: $ 0,00381766
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0,00041841

Andrea Von Speed (ANDREA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Andrea Von Speed (ANDREA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ANDREA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ANDREA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ANDREA's tokenomics, explore ANDREA token's live price!

