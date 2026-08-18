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The live AnChat price today is 0 USD.ANCHAT market cap is 14,124.55 USD. Track real-time ANCHAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live AnChat price today is 0 USD.ANCHAT market cap is 14,124.55 USD. Track real-time ANCHAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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AnChat Price (ANCHAT)

Unlisted

1 ANCHAT to USD Live Price:

$0.00001918
$0.00001918$0.00001918
-1.80%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
AnChat (ANCHAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:58:13 (UTC+8)

AnChat Price Today

The live AnChat (ANCHAT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANCHAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ANCHAT.

AnChat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,124.55, with a circulating supply of 736.40M ANCHAT. During the last 24 hours, ANCHAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ANCHAT moved -- in the last hour and +1.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

AnChat (ANCHAT) Market Information

$ 14.12K
$ 14.12K$ 14.12K

--
----

$ 17.39K
$ 17.39K$ 17.39K

736.40M
736.40M 736.40M

906,399,797.127381
906,399,797.127381 906,399,797.127381

The current Market Cap of AnChat is $ 14.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ANCHAT is 736.40M, with a total supply of 906399797.127381. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.39K.

AnChat Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

-0.63%

+1.04%

+1.04%

AnChat (ANCHAT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of AnChat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AnChat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AnChat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AnChat to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.63%
30 Days$ 0-8.15%
60 Days$ 0+6.35%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for AnChat

AnChat (ANCHAT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ANCHAT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
AnChat (ANCHAT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of AnChat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price AnChat will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ANCHAT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking AnChat Price Prediction.

What is AnChat (ANCHAT)

AnChat is a privacy-focused decentralized messaging application that enables end-to-end encrypted communication without requiring email addresses or phone numbers. Users authenticate exclusively through their cryptocurrency wallets (MetaMask for Ethereum or Phantom for Solana). The application runs on the Orama Network, an open-source decentralized infrastructure, while the ANyONe Protocol routes all external requests to hide user IP addresses and protect metadata. AnChat offers direct messages, group chats, voice and video calls, media sharing, and standard messaging features like reactions, replies, and typing indicators. Private keys remain exclusively on user devices, ensuring that neither the AnChat team nor any third party can access message content.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About AnChat

How much is AnChat worth right now?

AnChat is currently trading at £, with a price movement of -0.63% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is ANCHAT going up or down today?

ANCHAT has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Communication,Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Decentralized Social Media (DeSOC),Privacy ecosystem.

How popular is AnChat today?

The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling ANCHAT.

What makes AnChat different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Communication,Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Decentralized Social Media (DeSOC),Privacy category and built on the -- network, ANCHAT offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much ANCHAT exists in the market?

There are 736399797.127381 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is AnChat's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £, while its lowest point (ATL) is £, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AnChat

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:58:13 (UTC+8)

AnChat (ANCHAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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