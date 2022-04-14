ANARCHY (ANARCHY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ANARCHY (ANARCHY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ANARCHY (ANARCHY) Information The project, Anarchy, is a community-driven cryptocurrency and social experiment that challenges the corrupt and manipulative elements of the crypto space. Unlike many projects that rely on a central developer or team, Anarchy was designed with trust and decentralization in mind. Its founder, Kendu Miazaki, intentionally stepped away after laying a strong foundation, burning 55% of the supply and locking liquidity to allow the community to take full control of the project. This bold experiment fosters organic, community-led growth while promoting fairness, freedom, and transparency. Official Website: https://anarchyonsol.com/ Buy ANARCHY Now!

ANARCHY (ANARCHY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ANARCHY (ANARCHY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 216.09K $ 216.09K $ 216.09K Total Supply: $ 430.14M $ 430.14M $ 430.14M Circulating Supply: $ 430.14M $ 430.14M $ 430.14M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 216.09K $ 216.09K $ 216.09K All-Time High: $ 0.01011476 $ 0.01011476 $ 0.01011476 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00049965 $ 0.00049965 $ 0.00049965 Learn more about ANARCHY (ANARCHY) price

ANARCHY (ANARCHY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ANARCHY (ANARCHY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ANARCHY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ANARCHY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ANARCHY's tokenomics, explore ANARCHY token's live price!

