Amper Price Today

The live Amper (AMPR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current AMPR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AMPR.

Amper currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,921.23, with a circulating supply of 85.00B AMPR. During the last 24 hours, AMPR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AMPR moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Amper (AMPR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.92K$ 15.92K $ 15.92K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.73K$ 18.73K $ 18.73K Circulation Supply 85.00B 85.00B 85.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Amper is $ 15.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AMPR is 85.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.73K.