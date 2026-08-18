Amper Price (AMPR)
The live Amper (AMPR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current AMPR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AMPR.
Amper currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,921.23, with a circulating supply of 85.00B AMPR. During the last 24 hours, AMPR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, AMPR moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Amper is $ 15.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AMPR is 85.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.73K.
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--
0.00%
0.00%
During today, the price change of Amper to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Amper to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Amper to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Amper to USD was --.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-86.98%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-86.31%
|90 Days
|--
|--
In 2040, the price of Amper could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Amper is an AI-powered DeFi agent. Describe what you want in plain language — swaps, bridges, lending, perps, token launches, automated strategies — and Amper executes on-chain from a single conversational interface.
Integrated with Aori (swaps), Aave (lending), Avantis (perps), Clanker (token launches), Relay (bridging), Morpho, Venice, and DefiLlama. Cross-chain execution across every EVM chain, Solana, and Hyperliquid.
Scheduled swaps, DCA, stop losses on spot, and workflow automations are all built in — monitored via the Amper Telegram Notify Bot so you never miss an execution.
Non-custodial. Actions are signed by your wallet. Amper never holds your funds or private keys.
AI inference powered by Venice with zero data retention — your strategies are never stored, never logged, never shared.
SaaS subscription model. Pay in $USDC or $AMPR — Treasury holds DIEM via Venice, generating yield that funds inference and scales with user growth.
Liquidity permanently locked via Clanker LP Locker — no one can pull it. 15% team supply locked 90 days at deployment. Fully doxxed team.
Your words. Your edge.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Amper?
Trading at £, Amper has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact AMPR's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 85000000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Amper?
Its market capitalization is £11732.1607657377240000, ranking #6634 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
AMPR recorded £-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between £0E-15 and £0E-15, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Amper fit within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,DeFAI category?
As a Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,DeFAI token, AMPR competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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