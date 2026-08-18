Which blockchain network does Amped Finance run on?

Amped Finance operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of AMPED?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Amped Finance belong to?

Amped Finance falls under the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Perpetuals,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,LightLink Ecosystem,Sonic Ecosystem,HyperEVM Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare AMPED with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Amped Finance?

Its market capitalization is £8357.339734966320000, placing the asset at rank #6997. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of AMPED is currently circulating?

There are 26860863.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Amped Finance today?

Over the past day, AMPED generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Amped Finance fluctuated between £0E-15 and £0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.