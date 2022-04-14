Amnis Staked Aptos Coin (STAPT) Tokenomics
stAPT is a vault designed to accrue the staking yield of the Amnis APT validators. At any time, amAPT can be exchanged for stAPT by depositing it into the stAPT vault, which allows users to earn staking yield on their amAPT. Over time, as validators accrue staking yield, an equivalent amount of amAPT is minted and added to the vault, allowing users to redeem their stAPT for a greater amount of amAPT than they deposited. The exhange rate of amAPT per stAPT increases over time as staking rewards are added to the vault. By holding stATP, you hold a % claim on an increasing amount of the vault's amAPT, splitting staking rewards up among stAPT holders proportional to their share of the total stAPT. This is similar to other autocompounding tokens like Aave's aUSDC and Compound's cUSDC.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STAPT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STAPT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
