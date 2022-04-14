Amiko (AMIKO) Information

Amiko is the orchestration layer in your AI Agent tech stack, bringing AI Agents to the world of physical devices. Amiko allows for hosting, coordinating, and growing an AI swarm ecosystem with MPC functionality. Running entirely on user-owned devices, Amiko supports personal, persistent AI agents.

The Amiko Kick flagship hardware features Eliza, an emotionally aware lead agent who manages daily life while helping to train your digital twin — an evolving AI avatar shaped by the user’s interactions. The system includes long-term memory, on-device language models, and modular agent support, all operating without cloud dependence. With optional $AMIKO token participation, users can contribute compute or behavioral models to the broader network, while keeping core functions fully local and under their control.