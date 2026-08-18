Which blockchain network does American Oil Reserve run on?

American Oil Reserve operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of AOR?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of -0.00% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does American Oil Reserve belong to?

American Oil Reserve falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Commodities Meme category. This classification helps investors compare AOR with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of American Oil Reserve?

Its market capitalization is £35637.36966004560000, placing the asset at rank #5614. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of AOR is currently circulating?

There are 999984582.149581 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for American Oil Reserve today?

Over the past day, AOR generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, American Oil Reserve fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.