American Coin Price Today

The live American Coin (USA) price today is $ 0, with a 1.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current USA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per USA.

American Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,640,445, with a circulating supply of 11.63T USA. During the last 24 hours, USA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, USA moved +0.32% in the last hour and -1.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

American Coin (USA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.64M$ 1.64M $ 1.64M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.64M$ 1.64M $ 1.64M Circulation Supply 11.63T 11.63T 11.63T Total Supply 11,626,600,185,732.45 11,626,600,185,732.45 11,626,600,185,732.45

The current Market Cap of American Coin is $ 1.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USA is 11.63T, with a total supply of 11626600185732.45. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.64M.