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The live American Account Trust Fund price today is 0 USD.AATF market cap is 9,797.97 USD. Track real-time AATF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live American Account Trust Fund price today is 0 USD.AATF market cap is 9,797.97 USD. Track real-time AATF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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American Account Trust Fund Price (AATF)

Unlisted

1 AATF to USD Live Price:

$0.0000098
$0.0000098$0.0000098
-5.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
American Account Trust Fund (AATF) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:55:30 (UTC+8)

American Account Trust Fund Price Today

The live American Account Trust Fund (AATF) price today is $ 0, with a 3.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current AATF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AATF.

American Account Trust Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,797.97, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M AATF. During the last 24 hours, AATF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00333064, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AATF moved +0.30% in the last hour and -6.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

American Account Trust Fund (AATF) Market Information

$ 9.80K
$ 9.80K$ 9.80K

--
----

$ 9.80K
$ 9.80K$ 9.80K

1000.00M
1000.00M 1000.00M

999,999,511.685134
999,999,511.685134 999,999,511.685134

The current Market Cap of American Account Trust Fund is $ 9.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AATF is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999511.685134. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.80K.

American Account Trust Fund Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00333064
$ 0.00333064$ 0.00333064

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.30%

-3.17%

-6.78%

-6.78%

American Account Trust Fund (AATF) Price History USD

During today, the price change of American Account Trust Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of American Account Trust Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of American Account Trust Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of American Account Trust Fund to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-3.17%
30 Days$ 0-75.98%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for American Account Trust Fund

American Account Trust Fund (AATF) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AATF in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
American Account Trust Fund (AATF) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of American Account Trust Fund could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price American Account Trust Fund will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for AATF price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking American Account Trust Fund Price Prediction.

What is American Account Trust Fund (AATF)

AATF is a digital asset inspired by the future of personal finance, long-term wealth creation, and the idea that the earliest steps toward financial independence can shape generations to come.

Built around the principles of transparency, ownership, and community-driven growth, AATF reimagines the spirit of traditional long-term savings and investment accounts for the digital era. It represents a new approach to building wealth — one where individuals are empowered to participate, contribute, and grow alongside a global community.

For decades, the foundation of financial success has been simple: start early, stay consistent, and allow time to work in your favor. AATF brings this philosophy into the world of digital assets, creating a space where technology meets the timeless power of compounding.

The vision behind AATF is to build financial rails for a generation that thinks differently about ownership. Instead of relying solely on traditional systems, the next generation is looking for open, accessible, and transparent ways to manage their financial future. AATF embraces this shift by creating a community-owned digital ecosystem where every participant has the opportunity to be part of the journey.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

American Account Trust Fund (AATF) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemeSolana EcosystemSolana Meme

About American Account Trust Fund

What is American Account Trust Fund trading right now?

Current price: £, with a price movement of -3.17% over the last 24 hours.

Is AATF attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (£--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme peers.

How liquid is the American Account Trust Fund market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about AATF?

With 999999511.685134 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does American Account Trust Fund compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of £0.0024543081114208320000 and ATL of £ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is American Account Trust Fund being traded today?

It recorded £-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate American Account Trust Fund's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About American Account Trust Fund

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:55:30 (UTC+8)

American Account Trust Fund (AATF) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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