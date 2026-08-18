American Account Trust Fund Price Today

The live American Account Trust Fund (AATF) price today is $ 0, with a 3.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current AATF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AATF.

American Account Trust Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,797.97, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M AATF. During the last 24 hours, AATF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00333064, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AATF moved +0.30% in the last hour and -6.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

American Account Trust Fund (AATF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.80K$ 9.80K $ 9.80K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.80K$ 9.80K $ 9.80K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,511.685134 999,999,511.685134 999,999,511.685134

The current Market Cap of American Account Trust Fund is $ 9.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AATF is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999511.685134. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.80K.