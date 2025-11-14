America Party Coin (APC) Tokenomics
America Party Coin (APC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for America Party Coin (APC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
America Party Coin (APC) Information
America Party Coin is about Elon Musk's new political movement called 'America'. America Party Coin's mission is to spread the word about Elon Musk's new political party through a crypto community/fan token on the Solana blockchain and create a safe and transparent trading environment for all memecoin degens in the cryptoverse. We are simply a meme-coin with a strong message. Our goal is to unite supporters in a decentralized, community-driven effort to promote the values and vision of the America Party.
America Party Coin (APC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of America Party Coin (APC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of APC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many APC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand APC's tokenomics, explore APC token's live price!
APC Price Prediction
Want to know where APC might be heading? Our APC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for