America Party (AP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.04097033$ 0.04097033 $ 0.04097033 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -2.84% Price Change (1D) -16.53% Price Change (7D) -27.86% Price Change (7D) -27.86%

America Party (AP) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, AP traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. AP's all-time high price is $ 0.04097033, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, AP has changed by -2.84% over the past hour, -16.53% over 24 hours, and -27.86% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

America Party (AP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 819.89K$ 819.89K $ 819.89K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 819.89K$ 819.89K $ 819.89K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of America Party is $ 819.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AP is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 819.89K.