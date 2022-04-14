America Pac (PAC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into America Pac (PAC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

America Pac (PAC) Information America Pac is a meme token launched on Ethereum inspired by the Political SuperPac created and supported by Elon Musk. The America Pac foundation was created by tech billionaires to help get Donald J. Trump elected as the 2024 President. Now, the MAGA community has taken over $PAC to help drive the America Pac movement in the upcoming 2024 election. Elon has shown strong support of America Pac on X and we expect that to amplify in the coming days/weeks ahead of the election.

America Pac (PAC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for America Pac (PAC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 154.29K $ 154.29K $ 154.29K Total Supply: $ 425.87M $ 425.87M $ 425.87M Circulating Supply: $ 425.87M $ 425.87M $ 425.87M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 154.29K $ 154.29K $ 154.29K All-Time High: $ 0.03728808 $ 0.03728808 $ 0.03728808 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00036229 $ 0.00036229 $ 0.00036229 Learn more about America Pac (PAC) price

America Pac (PAC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of America Pac (PAC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PAC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PAC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PAC's tokenomics, explore PAC token's live price!

