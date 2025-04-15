America Pac Price (PAC)
The live price of America Pac (PAC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 77.53K USD. PAC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key America Pac Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- America Pac price change within the day is -7.87%
- It has a circulating supply of 425.87M USD
During today, the price change of America Pac to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of America Pac to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of America Pac to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of America Pac to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.87%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-21.24%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-43.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of America Pac: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.34%
-7.87%
-7.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
America Pac is a meme token launched on Ethereum inspired by the Political SuperPac created and supported by Elon Musk. The America Pac foundation was created by tech billionaires to help get Donald J. Trump elected as the 2024 President. Now, the MAGA community has taken over $PAC to help drive the America Pac movement in the upcoming 2024 election. Elon has shown strong support of America Pac on X and we expect that to amplify in the coming days/weeks ahead of the election.
