America Pac is a meme token launched on Ethereum inspired by the Political SuperPac created and supported by Elon Musk. The America Pac foundation was created by tech billionaires to help get Donald J. Trump elected as the 2024 President. Now, the MAGA community has taken over $PAC to help drive the America Pac movement in the upcoming 2024 election. Elon has shown strong support of America Pac on X and we expect that to amplify in the coming days/weeks ahead of the election.

