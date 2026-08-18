AMD xStock Price Today

The live AMD xStock (AMDX) price today is $ 496.83, with a 2.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current AMDX to USD conversion rate is $ 496.83 per AMDX.

AMD xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,892,610, with a circulating supply of 7.83K AMDX. During the last 24 hours, AMDX traded between $ 489.75 (low) and $ 517.13 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 634.02, while the all-time low was $ 185.64.

In short-term performance, AMDX moved -0.21% in the last hour and +5.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 136.17K.

AMD xStock (AMDX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.89M$ 3.89M $ 3.89M Volume (24H) $ 136.17K$ 136.17K $ 136.17K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 173.33M$ 173.33M $ 173.33M Circulation Supply 7.83K 7.83K 7.83K Total Supply 348,854.5752928389 348,854.5752928389 348,854.5752928389

The current Market Cap of AMD xStock is $ 3.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 136.17K. The circulating supply of AMDX is 7.83K, with a total supply of 348854.5752928389. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 173.33M.