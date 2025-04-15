Ambra Price (AMBR)
The live price of Ambra (AMBR) today is 0.078262 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AMBR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ambra Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ambra price change within the day is +3.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Ambra to USD was $ +0.00244376.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ambra to USD was $ -0.0053656348.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ambra to USD was $ -0.0237464908.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ambra to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00244376
|+3.22%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0053656348
|-6.85%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0237464908
|-30.34%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ambra: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.99%
+3.22%
+5.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ton Whales is a product company creating easy-to-use and easy-to-understand products related to сrytpo and Web3. Whales launched the first and largest mining and staking pools on the TON blockchain. The total amount of blocked funds in Ton Whales' staking is currently 35 million dollars. The team has also launched the Tonhub wallet (https://tonhub.com/), Ton Explorer (https://tonwhales.com/explorer), and one of the most successful NFT collections, the Whales Club (https://tonwhales.com/club). In addition, Ton Whales are working on launching their own non-custodial crypto bank cards. The Ambra token will be used for fundraising. In addition, the token will be used to increase the limits of bank cards. The token is now traded on several DEX. After the launch of the project, we plan to list it on several large CEXs
