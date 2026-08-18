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The live Ambire Wallet price today is 0.01295114 USD.WALLET market cap is 9,371,487 USD. Track real-time WALLET to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Ambire Wallet price today is 0.01295114 USD.WALLET market cap is 9,371,487 USD. Track real-time WALLET to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Ambire Wallet Price (WALLET)

Unlisted

1 WALLET to USD Live Price:

$0.01295077
$0.01295077$0.01295077
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Ambire Wallet (WALLET) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:53:44 (UTC+8)

Ambire Wallet Price Today

The live Ambire Wallet (WALLET) price today is $ 0.01295114, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current WALLET to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01295114 per WALLET.

Ambire Wallet currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,371,487, with a circulating supply of 723.62M WALLET. During the last 24 hours, WALLET traded between $ 0.01294765 (low) and $ 0.01300358 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 15.23, while the all-time low was $ 0.00329061.

In short-term performance, WALLET moved -0.20% in the last hour and -3.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 28.04K.

Ambire Wallet (WALLET) Market Information

$ 9.37M
$ 9.37M$ 9.37M

$ 28.04K
$ 28.04K$ 28.04K

$ 9.55M
$ 9.55M$ 9.55M

723.62M
723.62M 723.62M

737,257,417.3021029
737,257,417.3021029 737,257,417.3021029

The current Market Cap of Ambire Wallet is $ 9.37M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 28.04K. The circulating supply of WALLET is 723.62M, with a total supply of 737257417.3021029. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.55M.

Ambire Wallet Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01294765
$ 0.01294765$ 0.01294765
24H Low
$ 0.01300358
$ 0.01300358$ 0.01300358
24H High

$ 0.01294765
$ 0.01294765$ 0.01294765

$ 0.01300358
$ 0.01300358$ 0.01300358

$ 15.23
$ 15.23$ 15.23

$ 0.00329061
$ 0.00329061$ 0.00329061

-0.20%

-0.20%

-3.23%

-3.23%

Ambire Wallet (WALLET) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Ambire Wallet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ambire Wallet to USD was $ -0.0016921855.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ambire Wallet to USD was $ -0.0030018113.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ambire Wallet to USD was $ +0.000000243761275007.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.20%
30 Days$ -0.0016921855-13.06%
60 Days$ -0.0030018113-23.17%
90 Days$ +0.000000243761275007+0.00%

Price Prediction for Ambire Wallet

Ambire Wallet (WALLET) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WALLET in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Ambire Wallet (WALLET) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Ambire Wallet could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Ambire Wallet will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WALLET price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Ambire Wallet Price Prediction.

What is Ambire Wallet (WALLET)

The first DeFi wallet that combines power, security and ease of use, while also being open-source and non-custodial.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Ambire Wallet (WALLET) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Account AbstractionBase EcosystemBase Native

About Ambire Wallet

What is the live price of Ambire Wallet?

The current valuation sits at £0.0095435375645962320000, showing a price movement of -0.20% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect WALLET?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Ambire Wallet's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of £6905734.80177229560000, Ambire Wallet stands at rank #1149, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

WALLET recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is WALLET today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between £0.0095409658260388200000 and £0.0095821799628629040000, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Ambire Wallet?

Factors include circulating supply (723616875.4000269 tokens), adoption trends within Wallets,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Account Abstraction,Governance,Base Native, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ambire Wallet

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:53:44 (UTC+8)

Ambire Wallet (WALLET) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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