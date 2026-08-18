AmberVibe Price Today

The live AmberVibe (AMBERVIBE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current AMBERVIBE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AMBERVIBE.

AmberVibe currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 26,945, with a circulating supply of 92.90B AMBERVIBE. During the last 24 hours, AMBERVIBE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AMBERVIBE moved -0.06% in the last hour and -0.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

AmberVibe (AMBERVIBE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 26.95K$ 26.95K $ 26.95K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 26.95K$ 26.95K $ 26.95K Circulation Supply 92.90B 92.90B 92.90B Total Supply 92,898,988,545.83028 92,898,988,545.83028 92,898,988,545.83028

The current Market Cap of AmberVibe is $ 26.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AMBERVIBE is 92.90B, with a total supply of 92898988545.83028. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.95K.