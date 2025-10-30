Amber xStock (AMBRX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 3.48 $ 3.48 $ 3.48 24H Low $ 3.5 $ 3.5 $ 3.5 24H High 24H Low $ 3.48$ 3.48 $ 3.48 24H High $ 3.5$ 3.5 $ 3.5 All Time High $ 10.38$ 10.38 $ 10.38 Lowest Price $ 2.86$ 2.86 $ 2.86 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) -0.00% Price Change (7D) -0.00% Price Change (7D) -0.00%

Amber xStock (AMBRX) real-time price is $3.49. Over the past 24 hours, AMBRX traded between a low of $ 3.48 and a high of $ 3.5, showing active market volatility. AMBRX's all-time high price is $ 10.38, while its all-time low price is $ 2.86.

In terms of short-term performance, AMBRX has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, -0.00% over 24 hours, and -0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Amber xStock (AMBRX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 339.17K$ 339.17K $ 339.17K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 730.39K$ 730.39K $ 730.39K Circulation Supply 96.82K 96.82K 96.82K Total Supply 208,495.46382988 208,495.46382988 208,495.46382988

The current Market Cap of Amber xStock is $ 339.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AMBRX is 96.82K, with a total supply of 208495.46382988. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 730.39K.