AmaterasuFi Izanagi Price (IZA)
The live price of AmaterasuFi Izanagi (IZA) today is 0.00480068 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. IZA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AmaterasuFi Izanagi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- AmaterasuFi Izanagi price change within the day is +0.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of AmaterasuFi Izanagi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AmaterasuFi Izanagi to USD was $ -0.0006468940.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AmaterasuFi Izanagi to USD was $ -0.0018007797.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AmaterasuFi Izanagi to USD was $ -0.005301041320249474.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.54%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0006468940
|-13.47%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0018007797
|-37.51%
|90 Days
|$ -0.005301041320249474
|-52.47%
Discover the latest price analysis of AmaterasuFi Izanagi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.10%
+0.54%
+2.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Amaterasu Finance is a native DEX on the Aurora chain. The governance token of the protocol is IZANAGI (ticker: IZA)
