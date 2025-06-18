What is ALVA (AA)

What is the project about? DeFi Staking GameFi What makes your project unique? Alva Supply is Very Limited only 19K AA History of your project. Alva project is a project that aims to build an innovative and sustainable decentralized ecosystem in the blockchain world. Through the use of blockchain technology and the Binance Smart Chain platform, Alva Project aims to develop DeFi Staking and GameFi applications that will provide benefits to token holders and other users. What’s next for your project? Alva GameFi “Play to Earn” promotes game incubation and distribution, builds the Alva entertainment metaverse with a variety of games, and creates a new blockchain game financial system, making games not only interesting and enjoyable but also profitable! What can your token be used for? Staking DeFi Games

ALVA (AA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

ALVA (AA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ALVA (AA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AA token's extensive tokenomics now!