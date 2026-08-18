ALTHEA Price Today

The live ALTHEA (ALTHEA) price today is $ 0.03758809, with a 7.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALTHEA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03758809 per ALTHEA.

ALTHEA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 548,198, with a circulating supply of 14.58M ALTHEA. During the last 24 hours, ALTHEA traded between $ 0.0349283 (low) and $ 0.04701264 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.13, while the all-time low was $ 0.03053209.

In short-term performance, ALTHEA moved +0.00% in the last hour and -1.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.95K.

ALTHEA (ALTHEA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 548.20K$ 548.20K $ 548.20K Volume (24H) $ 2.95K$ 2.95K $ 2.95K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 815.79K$ 815.79K $ 815.79K Circulation Supply 14.58M 14.58M 14.58M Total Supply 21,702,911.0 21,702,911.0 21,702,911.0

The current Market Cap of ALTHEA is $ 548.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.95K. The circulating supply of ALTHEA is 14.58M, with a total supply of 21702911.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 815.79K.