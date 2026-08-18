ALTDeer Price Today

The live ALTDeer (ALT) price today is $ 0.0087251, with a 0.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0087251 per ALT.

ALTDeer currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,538,765, with a circulating supply of 520.20M ALT. During the last 24 hours, ALT traded between $ 0.00867294 (low) and $ 0.0087282 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.239875, while the all-time low was $ 0.00385453.

In short-term performance, ALT moved -- in the last hour and -5.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.90.

ALTDeer (ALT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.54M$ 4.54M $ 4.54M Volume (24H) $ 5.90$ 5.90 $ 5.90 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.55M$ 4.55M $ 4.55M Circulation Supply 520.20M 520.20M 520.20M Total Supply 521,000,000.0 521,000,000.0 521,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ALTDeer is $ 4.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.90. The circulating supply of ALT is 520.20M, with a total supply of 521000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.55M.