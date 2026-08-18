Altcoin Price Today

The live Altcoin (ALT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ALT.

Altcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 67,592, with a circulating supply of 894.54M ALT. During the last 24 hours, ALT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.193011, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ALT moved +0.43% in the last hour and -0.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Altcoin (ALT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 67.59K$ 67.59K $ 67.59K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 67.59K$ 67.59K $ 67.59K Circulation Supply 894.54M 894.54M 894.54M Total Supply 894,535,590.306878 894,535,590.306878 894,535,590.306878

The current Market Cap of Altcoin is $ 67.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ALT is 894.54M, with a total supply of 894535590.306878. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 67.59K.