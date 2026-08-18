ALT Price Today

The live ALT (ALT) price today is $ 0, with a 4.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ALT.

ALT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 352,059, with a circulating supply of 937.50M ALT. During the last 24 hours, ALT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0101893, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ALT moved +0.48% in the last hour and -3.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.78K.

ALT (ALT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 352.06K$ 352.06K $ 352.06K Volume (24H) $ 1.78K$ 1.78K $ 1.78K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 352.06K$ 352.06K $ 352.06K Circulation Supply 937.50M 937.50M 937.50M Total Supply 937,500,000.0 937,500,000.0 937,500,000.0

The current Market Cap of ALT is $ 352.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.78K. The circulating supply of ALT is 937.50M, with a total supply of 937500000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 352.06K.