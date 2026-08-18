Alpie Price Today

The live Alpie (PIE) price today is $ 0.658364, with a 11.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current PIE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.658364 per PIE.

Alpie currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 312,712, with a circulating supply of 474.98K PIE. During the last 24 hours, PIE traded between $ 0.558566 (low) and $ 0.705354 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 8.77, while the all-time low was $ 0.219933.

In short-term performance, PIE moved +0.53% in the last hour and +26.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.61K.

Alpie (PIE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 312.71K$ 312.71K $ 312.71K Volume (24H) $ 7.61K$ 7.61K $ 7.61K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 312.71K$ 312.71K $ 312.71K Circulation Supply 474.98K 474.98K 474.98K Total Supply 474,983.110668 474,983.110668 474,983.110668

The current Market Cap of Alpie is $ 312.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.61K. The circulating supply of PIE is 474.98K, with a total supply of 474983.110668. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 312.71K.