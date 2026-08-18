AlphaBlockAI Price Today

The live AlphaBlockAI (ALPHA) price today is $ 0,00304792, with a 1,15% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALPHA to USD conversion rate is $ 0,00304792 per ALPHA.

AlphaBlockAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3 048 748, with a circulating supply of 999,98M ALPHA. During the last 24 hours, ALPHA traded between $ 0,00278945 (low) and $ 0,00326229 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0,0045771, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ALPHA moved -0,78% in the last hour and -8,27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 14,04K.

AlphaBlockAI (ALPHA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3,05M$ 3,05M $ 3,05M Volume (24H) $ 14,04K$ 14,04K $ 14,04K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3,05M$ 3,05M $ 3,05M Circulation Supply 999,98M 999,98M 999,98M Total Supply 999 979 256,060556 999 979 256,060556 999 979 256,060556

The current Market Cap of AlphaBlockAI is $ 3,05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14,04K. The circulating supply of ALPHA is 999,98M, with a total supply of 999979256.060556. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3,05M.