Alpha Quark Price (AQT)
The live price of Alpha Quark (AQT) today is 1.59 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 42.14M USD. AQT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Alpha Quark Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Alpha Quark price change within the day is +11.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 26.81M USD
During today, the price change of Alpha Quark to USD was $ +0.161806.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Alpha Quark to USD was $ +0.4575484170.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Alpha Quark to USD was $ -0.0283241010.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Alpha Quark to USD was $ -0.6565454147919353.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.161806
|+11.35%
|30 Days
|$ +0.4575484170
|+28.78%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0283241010
|-1.78%
|90 Days
|$ -0.6565454147919353
|-29.22%
Discover the latest price analysis of Alpha Quark: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.73%
+11.35%
+55.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Alpha Quark is a marketplace where users can buy or sell tokenized intellectual property assets. Even though intellectual property is one of the most valuable assets, only limited players could have had access to it. Alpha Quark will enable people to have access to intellectual property.
|1 AQT to VND
₫40,769.19
|1 AQT to AUD
A$2.5122
|1 AQT to GBP
￡1.1925
|1 AQT to EUR
€1.3992
|1 AQT to USD
$1.59
|1 AQT to MYR
RM7.0119
|1 AQT to TRY
₺60.4836
|1 AQT to JPY
¥227.529
|1 AQT to RUB
₽130.7934
|1 AQT to INR
₹136.7718
|1 AQT to IDR
Rp26,499.9894
|1 AQT to KRW
₩2,258.5155
|1 AQT to PHP
₱90.6777
|1 AQT to EGP
￡E.81.0741
|1 AQT to BRL
R$9.3015
|1 AQT to CAD
C$2.1942
|1 AQT to BDT
৳193.1691
|1 AQT to NGN
₦2,552.1567
|1 AQT to UAH
₴65.6352
|1 AQT to VES
Bs112.89
|1 AQT to PKR
Rs445.995
|1 AQT to KZT
₸823.3974
|1 AQT to THB
฿53.3922
|1 AQT to TWD
NT$51.4524
|1 AQT to AED
د.إ5.8353
|1 AQT to CHF
Fr1.2879
|1 AQT to HKD
HK$12.3225
|1 AQT to MAD
.د.م14.7234
|1 AQT to MXN
$31.9431