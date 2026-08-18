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The live Alpha Fi price today is 0.585377 USD.ALPHA market cap is 5,830,657 USD. Track real-time ALPHA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Alpha Fi price today is 0.585377 USD.ALPHA market cap is 5,830,657 USD. Track real-time ALPHA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Alpha Fi Logo

Alpha Fi Price (ALPHA)

Unlisted

1 ALPHA to USD Live Price:

$0.586039
$0.586039$0.586039
-0.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Alpha Fi (ALPHA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:50:15 (UTC+8)

Alpha Fi Price Today

The live Alpha Fi (ALPHA) price today is $ 0.585377, with a 3.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALPHA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.585377 per ALPHA.

Alpha Fi currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,830,657, with a circulating supply of 9.96M ALPHA. During the last 24 hours, ALPHA traded between $ 0.581037 (low) and $ 0.609409 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.39, while the all-time low was $ 0.545245.

In short-term performance, ALPHA moved -0.28% in the last hour and -4.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 842.02.

Alpha Fi (ALPHA) Market Information

$ 5.83M
$ 5.83M$ 5.83M

$ 842.02
$ 842.02$ 842.02

$ 5.85M
$ 5.85M$ 5.85M

9.96M
9.96M 9.96M

10,000,000.0
10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Alpha Fi is $ 5.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 842.02. The circulating supply of ALPHA is 9.96M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.85M.

Alpha Fi Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.581037
$ 0.581037$ 0.581037
24H Low
$ 0.609409
$ 0.609409$ 0.609409
24H High

$ 0.581037
$ 0.581037$ 0.581037

$ 0.609409
$ 0.609409$ 0.609409

$ 5.39
$ 5.39$ 5.39

$ 0.545245
$ 0.545245$ 0.545245

-0.28%

-3.68%

-4.64%

-4.64%

Alpha Fi (ALPHA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Alpha Fi to USD was $ -0.022395123628384916.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Alpha Fi to USD was $ -0.0606885507.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Alpha Fi to USD was $ -0.0930833138.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Alpha Fi to USD was $ +0.0005145008982636.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.022395123628384916-3.68%
30 Days$ -0.0606885507-10.36%
60 Days$ -0.0930833138-15.90%
90 Days$ +0.0005145008982636+0.00%

Price Prediction for Alpha Fi

Alpha Fi (ALPHA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ALPHA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Alpha Fi (ALPHA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Alpha Fi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Alpha Fi will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ALPHA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Alpha Fi Price Prediction.

What is Alpha Fi (ALPHA)

AlphaFi - Premier Yield Optimizer on the Sui Blockchain

AlphaFi is the number one yield optimizer on the Sui blockchain by TVL. By leveraging top protocols, AlphaFi not only generates superior yields but also compounds them automatically, providing users with seamless wealth growth. The ALPHA token fuels the AlphaFi ecosystem, ensuring long-term sustainability and benefits for both users and the platform.

Key Features:

1.	Smart Strategies: AlphaFi integrates with multiple top-tier protocols to maximize yield generation and enable auto-compounding.
2.	Auto-rebalancing and Auto-compounding Pools: Efficient management of concentrated liquidity pools ensures optimal returns.
3.	User-Friendly Experience: Invest with ease, witness your wealth grow, and profit without the complexities.
4.	Robust Security: User safety is paramount. The code is audited by MoveBit, and security is monitored by zeroShadow (ex-Chainalysis).

ALPHA Tokenomics:

1.	Scarce Supply: Limited token availability enhances value.
2.	Automatic Buy Pressure: Protocol growth naturally increases token demand.
3.	Continuous Rewards: Regular airdrops for token stakers promote long-term engagement.

Boosting SUI’s DeFi Ecosystem:

AlphaFi is committed to enhancing SUI’s DeFi landscape by increasing TVL and fostering ecosystem growth. By aggregating multiple protocols within the SUI network, AlphaFi ensures high yield generation while channeling significant TVL from the BNB Smart Chain.

Existing Pools:

1.	Auto-compounding Auto-Rebalancing Pools: Includes pairs like USDC-USDT, USDC-SUI, USDY-USDC, and WETH-USDC from Cetus. Users deposit in AlphaFi, and our smart contracts efficiently manage these assets within Cetus.
2.	Alpha Auto-compounding Vault: A specialized vault designed for optimized returns.
3.	Alpha-SUI Pool: Listed on Cetus with approximately $1 million in liquidity, ensuring robust trading activity and liquidity.

Growth Projections:

Currently, AlphaFi leads as the top yield optimizer on the SUI blockchain with $12 million in TVL. Our target is to achieve $20 million TVL within the first month post-launch.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Alpha Fi

What is the live value of Alpha Fi today?

Today, Alpha Fi trades at £0.43135719241322760000, experiencing a price movement of -3.68% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is ALPHA right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does Alpha Fi have today?

Alpha Fi holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has ALPHA traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between £0.42815909919283560000 and £0.44906608095526920000. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for ALPHA?

A total of £-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret Alpha Fi's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Sui Ecosystem,Yield Optimizer asset built on --, ALPHA's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Alpha Fi

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:50:15 (UTC+8)

Alpha Fi (ALPHA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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