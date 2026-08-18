Alpha Fi Price Today

The live Alpha Fi (ALPHA) price today is $ 0.585377, with a 3.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALPHA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.585377 per ALPHA.

Alpha Fi currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,830,657, with a circulating supply of 9.96M ALPHA. During the last 24 hours, ALPHA traded between $ 0.581037 (low) and $ 0.609409 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.39, while the all-time low was $ 0.545245.

In short-term performance, ALPHA moved -0.28% in the last hour and -4.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 842.02.

Alpha Fi (ALPHA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.83M$ 5.83M $ 5.83M Volume (24H) $ 842.02$ 842.02 $ 842.02 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.85M$ 5.85M $ 5.85M Circulation Supply 9.96M 9.96M 9.96M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Alpha Fi is $ 5.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 842.02. The circulating supply of ALPHA is 9.96M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.85M.