Alpha City (AMETA) Information Alpha City is a blockchain-powered virtual world moved to the BASE network and developed using Unreal Engine 5. It allows users to explore, create, and monetize content in a high-quality, graphically rich metaverse environment. Players can purchase Alpha Lands, build custom homes or businesses, and engage with a social-business lifestyle metaverse designed for immersive and interactive experiences. The project integrates NFT-based land ownership, customizable structures, and an economy driven by ALPHA tokens. Official Website: https://alphacitymeta.com/ Buy AMETA Now!

Alpha City (AMETA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Alpha City (AMETA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.61M $ 8.61M $ 8.61M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.61M $ 8.61M $ 8.61M All-Time High: $ 0.00106677 $ 0.00106677 $ 0.00106677 All-Time Low: $ 0.00016427 $ 0.00016427 $ 0.00016427 Current Price: $ 0.00086089 $ 0.00086089 $ 0.00086089 Learn more about Alpha City (AMETA) price

Alpha City (AMETA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Alpha City (AMETA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AMETA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AMETA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AMETA's tokenomics, explore AMETA token's live price!

