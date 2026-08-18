Alpha Base Index Price Today

The live Alpha Base Index (ABX) price today is $ 0,00133716, with a 1,47% change over the past 24 hours. The current ABX to USD conversion rate is $ 0,00133716 per ABX.

Alpha Base Index currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 164.622, with a circulating supply of 123,11M ABX. During the last 24 hours, ABX traded between $ 0,00123421 (low) and $ 0,00132934 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0,00398179, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ABX moved +%4,01 in the last hour and +%43,47 over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3,77K.

Alpha Base Index (ABX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 164,62K$ 164,62K $ 164,62K Volume (24H) $ 3,77K$ 3,77K $ 3,77K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 164,62K$ 164,62K $ 164,62K Circulation Supply 123,11M 123,11M 123,11M Total Supply 123.114.554,7142779 123.114.554,7142779 123.114.554,7142779

The current Market Cap of Alpha Base Index is $ 164,62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3,77K. The circulating supply of ABX is 123,11M, with a total supply of 123114554.7142779. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 164,62K.