Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00822408 24H High $ 0.00899004 All Time High $ 8.78 Lowest Price $ 0.00822408 Price Change (1H) -2.80% Price Change (1D) -6.35% Price Change (7D) -11.32%

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) real-time price is $0.00828147. Over the past 24 hours, ALPACA traded between a low of $ 0.00822408 and a high of $ 0.00899004, showing active market volatility. ALPACA's all-time high price is $ 8.78, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00822408.

In terms of short-term performance, ALPACA has changed by -2.80% over the past hour, -6.35% over 24 hours, and -11.32% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.26M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.26M Circulation Supply 151.67M Total Supply 151,668,641.6027096

The current Market Cap of Alpaca Finance is $ 1.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ALPACA is 151.67M, with a total supply of 151668641.6027096. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.26M.