What is today's price of Almanak (ALMANAK)?

The live price is £, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 11.08%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of ALMANAK are in circulation?

The circulating supply of ALMANAK is 268800000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Almanak?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of ALMANAK across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Almanak today?

The market capitalization stands at £108685.06112028960000, positioning Almanak at rank #4456 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is ALMANAK being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded £-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Almanak?

The recent price movement of 11.08% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Mantle Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,AI Applications,DeFAI, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.