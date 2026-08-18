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The live Almanak price today is 0 USD.ALMANAK market cap is 147,492 USD. Track real-time ALMANAK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Almanak price today is 0 USD.ALMANAK market cap is 147,492 USD. Track real-time ALMANAK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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ALMANAK Price Info

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Almanak Price (ALMANAK)

Unlisted

1 ALMANAK to USD Live Price:

$0.0005487
$0.0005487$0.0005487
+0.11%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Almanak (ALMANAK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:48:58 (UTC+8)

Almanak Price Today

The live Almanak (ALMANAK) price today is $ 0, with a 11.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALMANAK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ALMANAK.

Almanak currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 147,492, with a circulating supply of 268.80M ALMANAK. During the last 24 hours, ALMANAK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.173061, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ALMANAK moved -- in the last hour and +23.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 26.86.

Almanak (ALMANAK) Market Information

$ 147.49K
$ 147.49K$ 147.49K

$ 26.86
$ 26.86$ 26.86

$ 548.71K
$ 548.71K$ 548.71K

268.80M
268.80M 268.80M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Almanak is $ 147.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 26.86. The circulating supply of ALMANAK is 268.80M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 548.71K.

Almanak Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.173061
$ 0.173061$ 0.173061

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+11.09%

+23.07%

+23.07%

Almanak (ALMANAK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Almanak to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Almanak to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Almanak to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Almanak to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+11.09%
30 Days$ 0-29.86%
60 Days$ 0-46.33%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Almanak

Almanak (ALMANAK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ALMANAK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Almanak (ALMANAK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Almanak could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Almanak will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ALMANAK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Almanak Price Prediction.

What is Almanak (ALMANAK)

Almanak is an agent-centric, no-code platform that enables users to build, optimize, and deploy sophisticated quantitative trading and asset-management strategies using an institutional-grade AI Agent Swarm. The platform compresses the development cycle of advanced financial strategies from months to minutes, democratizing access to financial intelligence traditionally reserved for hedge funds.

At its core, Almanak combines:

  • A multi-agent AI Swarm specialized in research, strategy design, coding, backtesting, optimization, and deployment.
  • A battle-tested quant infrastructure mirroring elite trading desks, including simulators, backtesters, TEEs, permission-controlled smart accounts, and vault-based execution.
  • A permissionless, on-chain vault protocol that tokenizes strategies as ERC-7540 vaults and enables Liquidity Providers to gain exposure to AI-managed strategies.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Almanak

What is today's price of Almanak (ALMANAK)?

The live price is £, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 11.08%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of ALMANAK are in circulation?

The circulating supply of ALMANAK is 268800000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Almanak?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of ALMANAK across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Almanak today?

The market capitalization stands at £108685.06112028960000, positioning Almanak at rank #4456 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is ALMANAK being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded £-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Almanak?

The recent price movement of 11.08% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Mantle Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,AI Applications,DeFAI, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Almanak

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:48:58 (UTC+8)

Almanak (ALMANAK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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