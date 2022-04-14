AllSafe (ASAFE) Information

Allsafe2 is a medium of exchange designed around securely exchanging information which is a process made possible by certain principles of cryptography. Within Allsafe systems the safety, integrity and balance of all ledgers is maintained by a community, handling cryptocurrency transactions for a small foo. Allsafe seek to add more security. This is our main goal. We will try to add allsafe to casinos and online stores. We welcome you all to participate in this project. This coin will be for trading as well as in the use of game