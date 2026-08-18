Alloca Price Today

The live Alloca (ALLOCA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALLOCA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ALLOCA.

Alloca currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 41,630, with a circulating supply of 56.29M ALLOCA. During the last 24 hours, ALLOCA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.15777, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ALLOCA moved -- in the last hour and -6.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.20.

Alloca (ALLOCA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 41.63K$ 41.63K $ 41.63K Volume (24H) $ 2.20$ 2.20 $ 2.20 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 73.95K$ 73.95K $ 73.95K Circulation Supply 56.29M 56.29M 56.29M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Alloca is $ 41.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.20. The circulating supply of ALLOCA is 56.29M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 73.95K.