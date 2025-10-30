What is Alliewai by Virtuals (AWAI)

Alliewai is the flagship agent of 2wai and the first human-realistic AI avatar with a face and voice. She speaks, replies, and guides users in real time, showing what it means to interact with AI on video. Powered by the $AWAI token for API access, creator tools, analytics, and governance. Leading the shift from text-based agents to voice and video. Available today. Alliewai is the flagship agent of 2wai and the first human-realistic AI avatar with a face and voice. She speaks, replies, and guides users in real time, showing what it means to interact with AI on video. Powered by the $AWAI token for API access, creator tools, analytics, and governance. Leading the shift from text-based agents to voice and video. Available today.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Alliewai by Virtuals (AWAI) Resource Official Website

Alliewai by Virtuals Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Alliewai by Virtuals (AWAI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Alliewai by Virtuals (AWAI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Alliewai by Virtuals.

Check the Alliewai by Virtuals price prediction now!

AWAI to Local Currencies

Alliewai by Virtuals (AWAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Alliewai by Virtuals (AWAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AWAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Alliewai by Virtuals (AWAI) How much is Alliewai by Virtuals (AWAI) worth today? The live AWAI price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current AWAI to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of AWAI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Alliewai by Virtuals? The market cap for AWAI is $ 232.28K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of AWAI? The circulating supply of AWAI is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AWAI? AWAI achieved an ATH price of 0.00199519 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AWAI? AWAI saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of AWAI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AWAI is -- USD . Will AWAI go higher this year? AWAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AWAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Alliewai by Virtuals (AWAI) Important Industry Updates