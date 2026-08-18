AllDomains Name Service Price (ADNS)
The live AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current ADNS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ADNS.
AllDomains Name Service currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 104,321, with a circulating supply of 5.00B ADNS. During the last 24 hours, ADNS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, ADNS moved +0.43% in the last hour and +0.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of AllDomains Name Service is $ 104.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ADNS is 5.00B, with a total supply of 4999507776.324241. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 104.32K.
+0.43%
+0.87%
+0.18%
+0.18%
During today, the price change of AllDomains Name Service to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AllDomains Name Service to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AllDomains Name Service to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AllDomains Name Service to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.87%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.73%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-8.03%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of AllDomains Name Service could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
AllDomains (ADNS) is the Web3 identity asset layer that lets users create, own, and trade decentralized domains, customizable for everyone.
It unifies identity across chains by powering on-chain names that connect wallets, communities, and digital assets under one interoperable standard.
AllDomains is live on five blockchains: Solana, Eclipse, Sonic, Soon, and Monad, with a growing ecosystem of integrations across wallets, dApps, and Web3 projects.
The ADNS token fuels registrations, renewals, future governance, and ecosystem rewards, allowing users, builders, and communities to share in the growth of the AllDomains network.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is AllDomains Name Service's current price?
AllDomains Name Service trades at £, reflecting a price movement of 0.86% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of ADNS?
With a market cap of £76872.87623145480000, ADNS is ranked #4830 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does AllDomains Name Service generate daily?
It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of ADNS?
There are 4999507776.324241 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
AllDomains Name Service fluctuated between £ and £, reflecting daily volatility.
How does AllDomains Name Service compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is £, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence ADNS?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Decentralized Identifier (DID),Name Service category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does ADNS behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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