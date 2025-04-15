Allbridge Price (ABR)
The live price of Allbridge (ABR) today is 0.079694 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.59M USD. ABR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Allbridge Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Allbridge price change within the day is -0.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 20.00M USD
During today, the price change of Allbridge to USD was $ -0.0002640182969666.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Allbridge to USD was $ +0.0071788434.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Allbridge to USD was $ -0.0170174503.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Allbridge to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0002640182969666
|-0.33%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0071788434
|+9.01%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0170174503
|-21.35%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Allbridge: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.82%
-0.33%
-2.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Allbridge is modular and expanding token bridge with on-chain consensus. It’s a simple, modern, and reliable way to transfer assets between blockchain networks. Allbridge mission is to make the blockchain world borderless and provide a tool to freely move assets between different networks. In the future it will evolve into a DAO-style multi-chain hub, establishing connections between the EVM and non-EVM networks.
