AWR is a community of people bullish on themselves and that are aping their futures 💎🤲 until retirement.
Rather than look inwardly to Crypto Twitter/crypto community to drive value to our holders we look outwardly to develop new age retail demographics that aren't inclined to crypto but rather ideals, values, and identity.
AWR markets to this demographic to fulfill their emotional needs around their ideals, values, and identity. In other words we don't want to be a coin created off of a meme - we created AWR to be representative of the cultural fascination of the moment. We are the meme. We are the meme of so many rags to riches stories of others - or of those whose lives after better off because they embraced the "AWR lifestyle."
Understanding the tokenomics of All Will Retire (AWR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AWR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AWR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.