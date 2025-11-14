All In (ALLIN) Tokenomics
All In (ALLIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for All In (ALLIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
All In (ALLIN) Information
All In (ALLIN) is an AI-focused project on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to empower communities and projects to harness AI technology. The project offers a token, $ALLIN, to support community and project growth. ALLIN provides solutions for data analysis, process automation, customer service, community management, and content development. It features an AI-managed service and an AllIn One AI bot for answering common questions about a token or project information. The project also includes ALLBOTS, humanoid guardians supporting the All In Society, and an anticipated Allbuys buy bot for multi-chain support. The creators, a team of developers and AI specialists, ensure security and transparency through a Solidproof audit. They work closely with the All In Society to shape the project's future.
All In (ALLIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of All In (ALLIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ALLIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ALLIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ALLIN's tokenomics, explore ALLIN token's live price!
ALLIN Price Prediction
Want to know where ALLIN might be heading? Our ALLIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for