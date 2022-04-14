Alkimi ($ADS) Tokenomics
Alkimi is a decentralized advertising exchange built on a Direct Acyclic Graph and using an ERC20 Token. By using the OpenRTB standards for programmatic advertising, Alkimi will host a media exchange auction in real-time on chain by developing a hosted state channel, AlEx. This makes Alkimi the worlds first Decentralised Advertising Exchange. Alkimi is facilitating a programmatic exchange that will provide cost savings and fraud prevention for all stakeholders in the advertising industry by using a network of distributed Nodes. Alkimi is 10X cheaper than the incumbents within the $500bn (2022) digital advertising industry. Alkimi has been developed to enable speed and security for complex data processing. Typically a transaction is completed with in 1/100th of a second allowing instant reconciliation for all participants.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $ADS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $ADS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
