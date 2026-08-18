Aliens are real Price Today

The live Aliens are real (ALIENS) price today is $ 0, with a 9.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALIENS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ALIENS.

Aliens are real currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 307,149, with a circulating supply of 995.34M ALIENS. During the last 24 hours, ALIENS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ALIENS moved +1.22% in the last hour and +31.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 40.88K.

Aliens are real (ALIENS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 307.15K$ 307.15K $ 307.15K Volume (24H) $ 40.88K$ 40.88K $ 40.88K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 307.15K$ 307.15K $ 307.15K Circulation Supply 995.34M 995.34M 995.34M Total Supply 995,343,034.648373 995,343,034.648373 995,343,034.648373

The current Market Cap of Aliens are real is $ 307.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 40.88K. The circulating supply of ALIENS is 995.34M, with a total supply of 995343034.648373. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 307.15K.