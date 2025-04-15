AliceNet Price (ALCA)
The live price of AliceNet (ALCA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ALCA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AliceNet Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- AliceNet price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ALCA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ALCA price information.
During today, the price change of AliceNet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AliceNet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AliceNet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AliceNet to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-86.47%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-90.87%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AliceNet: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+4.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? AliceNet is a Layer 2 blockchain designed to enable trusted transactions and verifiable proofs of data across Web3. What makes your project unique? AliceNet is a layer 2 Proof-of-Stake blockchain with a UTXO model. History of your project. AliceNet was originally built to solve long-standing issues in the AdTech space. What’s next for your project? We believe AliceNet can become the underlying utility layer to power everything from voting protocols to state channels to payment channels to bridges. What can your token be used for? ALCA is the governance token for AliceNet.
