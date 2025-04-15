Alibaba Tokenized Stock Defichain Price (DBABA)
The live price of Alibaba Tokenized Stock Defichain (DBABA) today is 5.25 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DBABA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Alibaba Tokenized Stock Defichain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Alibaba Tokenized Stock Defichain price change within the day is +1.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the DBABA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DBABA price information.
During today, the price change of Alibaba Tokenized Stock Defichain to USD was $ +0.075831.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Alibaba Tokenized Stock Defichain to USD was $ +4.4351364750.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Alibaba Tokenized Stock Defichain to USD was $ -2.7502188000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Alibaba Tokenized Stock Defichain to USD was $ +1.8972440796196586.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.075831
|+1.47%
|30 Days
|$ +4.4351364750
|+84.48%
|60 Days
|$ -2.7502188000
|-52.38%
|90 Days
|$ +1.8972440796196586
|+56.59%
Discover the latest price analysis of Alibaba Tokenized Stock Defichain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.15%
+1.47%
+1.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DBABA to VND
₫134,615.25
|1 DBABA to AUD
A$8.2425
|1 DBABA to GBP
￡3.9375
|1 DBABA to EUR
€4.62
|1 DBABA to USD
$5.25
|1 DBABA to MYR
RM23.1525
|1 DBABA to TRY
₺199.9725
|1 DBABA to JPY
¥752.01
|1 DBABA to RUB
₽432.915
|1 DBABA to INR
₹450.135
|1 DBABA to IDR
Rp88,983.0375
|1 DBABA to KRW
₩7,499.9925
|1 DBABA to PHP
₱297.5175
|1 DBABA to EGP
￡E.267.5925
|1 DBABA to BRL
R$30.765
|1 DBABA to CAD
C$7.245
|1 DBABA to BDT
৳638.4525
|1 DBABA to NGN
₦8,426.9325
|1 DBABA to UAH
₴216.3525
|1 DBABA to VES
Bs372.75
|1 DBABA to PKR
Rs1,474.2525
|1 DBABA to KZT
₸2,718.765
|1 DBABA to THB
฿176.19
|1 DBABA to TWD
NT$170.3625
|1 DBABA to AED
د.إ19.2675
|1 DBABA to CHF
Fr4.2525
|1 DBABA to HKD
HK$40.6875
|1 DBABA to MAD
.د.م48.7725
|1 DBABA to MXN
$104.7375