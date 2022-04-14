ALEXIS (ALEXIS) Tokenomics
Alexis Texas Token
Overview: The Alexis Texas Token is a cryptocurrency project that aims to demonstrate the potential of celebrity-endorsed tokens managed with transparency and integrity. The project is spearheaded by Alexis Texas and Fred Frenchy (her manager / business partner), who collectively ensure the responsible handling and distribution of the tokens.
Token Management:
Ownership: The majority of the tokens are held by Alexis and her manager. There is no dedicated development team, with both Alexis and Frenchy overseeing the project's operations.
Transparency: To ensure transparency and trust, the token holdings are audited daily by a reputable third-party auditor. This rigorous auditing process provides assurance to the token holders about the accurate and fair distribution of the tokens.
Purpose and Benefits: Demonstration of Integrity. The main goal of the Alexis Texas Token is to set a standard in the cryptocurrency world for how celebrity tokens can be managed effectively and ethically.
Special Perks: Holders of the Alexis Texas Token will have access to exclusive perks. These perks may include unique experiences, merchandise, or other benefits directly associated with Alexis Texas, adding intrinsic value to the token beyond its financial worth. There can be also more utilities coming in the future as the team develops on the token.
ALEXIS (ALEXIS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ALEXIS (ALEXIS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ALEXIS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ALEXIS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
ALEXIS Price Prediction
