ALEXIS Price (ALEXIS)
The live price of ALEXIS (ALEXIS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.98K USD. ALEXIS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ALEXIS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ALEXIS price change within the day is -1.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 335.20M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ALEXIS to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of ALEXIS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ALEXIS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ALEXIS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ALEXIS to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.61%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-72.05%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ALEXIS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.10%
+9.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Alexis Texas Token Overview: The Alexis Texas Token is a cryptocurrency project that aims to demonstrate the potential of celebrity-endorsed tokens managed with transparency and integrity. The project is spearheaded by Alexis Texas and Fred Frenchy (her manager / business partner), who collectively ensure the responsible handling and distribution of the tokens. Token Management: Ownership: The majority of the tokens are held by Alexis and her manager. There is no dedicated development team, with both Alexis and Frenchy overseeing the project's operations. Transparency: To ensure transparency and trust, the token holdings are audited daily by a reputable third-party auditor. This rigorous auditing process provides assurance to the token holders about the accurate and fair distribution of the tokens. Purpose and Benefits: Demonstration of Integrity. The main goal of the Alexis Texas Token is to set a standard in the cryptocurrency world for how celebrity tokens can be managed effectively and ethically. Special Perks: Holders of the Alexis Texas Token will have access to exclusive perks. These perks may include unique experiences, merchandise, or other benefits directly associated with Alexis Texas, adding intrinsic value to the token beyond its financial worth. There can be also more utilities coming in the future as the team develops on the token.

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
