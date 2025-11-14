alexanderelorenzo is a token launched on the Base network via Zora (the new social media app) on August 1, 2025. It was created by Alexander Lorenzo following his presence in the crypto industry on platforms such as YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), Farcaster, Instagram, Skool, and elsewhere, amassing over 8 million views monthly. The newest addition to this platform list is Zora, and this token is associated with his Zora account.