Albemarle City Price Today

The live Albemarle City (ALBEMARLE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALBEMARLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ALBEMARLE.

Albemarle City currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 148,667, with a circulating supply of 999.99M ALBEMARLE. During the last 24 hours, ALBEMARLE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ALBEMARLE moved +0.63% in the last hour and -11.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.34K.

Albemarle City (ALBEMARLE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 148.67K$ 148.67K $ 148.67K Volume (24H) $ 6.34K$ 6.34K $ 6.34K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 148.67K$ 148.67K $ 148.67K Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,986,343.701841 999,986,343.701841 999,986,343.701841

The current Market Cap of Albemarle City is $ 148.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.34K. The circulating supply of ALBEMARLE is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999986343.701841. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 148.67K.