Aladdin DAO (ALD) Tokenomics

Aladdin DAO (ALD) Information AladdinDAO is a decentralized network to shift crypto investments from venture capitalists to wisdom of crowds through collective value discovery. At AladdinDAO, a group of world class experts in DeFi known as the AladdinDAO Boule identifies the most promising DeFi projects and enables AladdinDAO community members to enjoy the returns of their liquidity mining programs. As a result, the protocol will help to reduce information asymmetry and optimize asset allocations for the DeFi space overall. Using a unique voting scheme, AladdinDAO hopes to identify, analyze, and provide quality DeFi projects to our community members. Boule Members earn AladdinDAO tokens (ALD) as results of their participation in the DAO. Official Website: https://aladdin.club/

Aladdin DAO (ALD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aladdin DAO (ALD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 13.05M $ 13.05M $ 13.05M Total Supply: $ 149.99M $ 149.99M $ 149.99M Circulating Supply: $ 149.83M $ 149.83M $ 149.83M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.06M $ 13.06M $ 13.06M All-Time High: $ 1.37 $ 1.37 $ 1.37 All-Time Low: $ 0.01759207 $ 0.01759207 $ 0.01759207 Current Price: $ 0.087063 $ 0.087063 $ 0.087063 Learn more about Aladdin DAO (ALD) price

Aladdin DAO (ALD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Aladdin DAO (ALD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ALD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ALD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ALD's tokenomics, explore ALD token's live price!

ALD Price Prediction Want to know where ALD might be heading? Our ALD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

